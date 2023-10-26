Doctors say cooler weather linked to hair shedding, migraines and junk food cravings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know that colder weather could be linked to your hair falling out? Doctors say our bodies change as the weather gets cold. It’s not always for the better.

Dr. Angela Tucker says migraine triggers, hair shedding, and also what's known as brown fat are linked to the winter weather.

Brown fat is different from white fat which stores calories and usually causes weight gain.

Doctors found that our bodies use brown fat to produce body heat and it actually burns calories. That means you may have sudden cravings for junk food the colder it becomes. Hair shedding is a big development doctors have found. Dr. Tucker says the science behind it isn't fully proven yet, but the top theory has to do with how our hair grows.

“Hair follicles typically go through 4 different cycles. They grow, they rest, they shed, and then they renew. We have found out that during the summer months warmer months, typically more, of the hair follicles are in that rest phase. One theory is that it's there to help protect the scalp from like UV rays. but because more follicles go in the rest phase in the summer, then naturally more of them then move on to the shed phase. When it comes to the fall.”

Weather changes can sometimes make typical migraine triggers more sensitive. This could lead to poor sleep but can be addressed through diet and exercise. Doctor Tucker says we can't control the weather, but we can pay close attention to our bodies to address the changes we may feel as it inches closer to winter.