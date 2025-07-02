Doctors warn cuts to health care access in Trump's budget bill could threaten rural hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Trump's budget bill has passed the Senate with promises of tax cuts and increased take-home pay, but healthcare advocates warn it could leave millions without insurance and put rural hospitals at risk of closure.

The White House says the "One Big Beautiful Bill" will protect Medicaid for eligible Americans while eliminating waste, fraud and abuse. Officials claim it will strengthen the program for those who rely on it most—pregnant women, children, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families.

"The bill passed, and I think it's going to do very well in the House," President Donald Trump said. "We'll see how that works out. Looks like it's ahead of schedule. We'll see what happens."

The legislation promises no taxes on tips or overtime, an expanded child tax credit, border security enhancements, and higher wages. In Tennessee, take-home pay could increase from $7,000 to $11,700.

However, healthcare professionals are raising alarms about potential consequences.

"Whenever you take away health care from a patient, you're taking away economic security for that patient, and you're also harming the community by taking away employment opportunities," Dr. Amy Gordon Bono said.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Senate bill could leave 12 million Americans without insurance by 2034. The House version shows similar projections, with nearly 11 million potentially losing coverage.

Currently, 71 million Americans rely on Medicaid for healthcare.

"This is a betrayal of every American, especially those in rural communities," Gordon Bono said.

Nine rural hospitals in Tennessee could face closure risks, including Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon. Gordon Bono warns that hospital closures could create dangerous gaps in emergency care.

"If you are on I-40 in a car accident, if you're far enough away from health care, you're losing your life, and that's a very dangerous place to find ourselves," Gordon Bono said.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has stated there are no plans to close any of its regional hospitals and is seeking ways to expand programs and services at these facilities.

For Gordon Bono, who grew up in Giles County, the need for rural hospitals is personal. She's urging lawmakers to protect these vital healthcare facilities.

"We as Americans deserve better than what our Congress is putting forth at this very moment in time," she said.

The White House says the bill removes illegal aliens, enforces work requirements, and protects Medicaid for the truly vulnerable.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.