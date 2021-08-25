Dog credited with saving young man stranded in Waverly floodwaters

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A four-legged hero has been credited with saving the life of a young man who was stranded in the historic flood in Humphreys County on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, as 17 inches of rainfall poured down Humphreys County and the water began to take over the city of Waverly, Cooper the dog instinctively took action to save the man's life.

The man said he was desperately clinging to a pole when the dog, who was standing along the bank, saw him and swam through the floodwaters to his side. The man said he was able to hold onto the dog until they were both rescued by a boat.

He said he has no doubt the dog helped save his life.

Cooper was later brought to the Waverly Animal Clinic until he was reunited with his family.