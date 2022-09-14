Dog flu cases on the rise in Nashville, veterinarians warn

Cases of Canine Influenza — or dog flu — are on the rise in Nashville, and veterinarians are warning pet parents to take precautions.

At Harding Animal Hospital in Nashville, veterinarians reported seeing a spike in cases over the last three months, which is in line with the summer travel season when dogs would spend more time in boarding or daycare facilities.

There are two primary strains of Canine Influenza — H3N8 and H3N2. Both are highly contagious and are primarily spread through respiratory droplets.

Therefore, veterinarians are recommending dog owners limit their pup's time with other dogs. Also— if a dog spends time in daycare, boarding and grooming facilities or dog parks — a canine influenza vaccine is highly suggested.

"Every dog that is going to have potential exposure to another dog, or has any underlying illnesses, I would recommend it," said Dr. Stephen Ladd, a veterinarian at Harding Animal Hospital.

Dr. Ladd said the primary symptoms of dog flu are similar to the flu in humans. The most common are runny noses, coughing, fevers, loss of appetite.

Dr. Ladd said it is hard to know how long this spike in cases will continue, but he encouraged pet owners to keep a close watch on their dogs for any symptoms and call their vet with any concerns or questions.

The dog park at Centennial Park continues to stay full of dogs soaking up the sunshine. Some owners say they are opting to limit their time at the park during the flu outbreak, and even try other activities to make sure their dog is getting enough exercise.

"We've done bigger walks, played in a kiddie pool," said Kelsey Johansen, who frequents the park with her dog Goose. "Anything to keep him away from other dogs where he could get sick."

Dr. Ladd said he wasn't aware of any dog parks or boarding facilities closing due to the spike in cases, but some facilities may be limiting the number of dogs allowed inside.

If your dog does get sick, don't panic. Dogs can't transfer the virus to humans. Antibiotics can help treat the symptoms, and plenty of rest, consistent food and water should have your pooch back on its paws quickly.