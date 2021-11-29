Dog found with screwdriver in its shoulder in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Animal Control officers are investigating what happened to a dog that was found with a screwdriver sticking out of its shoulder in Madison.

According to Metro Animal Care and Control, the dog was found on Meadow Bend Drive Friday. The responding officer picked him up and rushed him for emergency veterinary care. Nashville Humane Association is now caring for the dog, and tells NewsChannel 5 he is doing okay.

Metro Animal Care and Control is now investigating what happened to the dog. They're asking the public to contact them if you recognize the dog or know how the screwdriver became wedged into his shoulder. Officers said the dog weighs about 65 pounds and appears to be about one or two years old.

The public can fill out an online form with tips by clicking here or you can email complaint.macc@nashville.gov.