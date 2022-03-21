Dog left by fleeing driver saved by Nashville woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — West Nashville resident Maria Baldo said she was closing the curtains to get ready for bed when she just happened to look outside her window.

"For some reason, this car kind of caught my attention in the park," she said.

But as she kept watching, Baldo noticed the driver of a car playing fetch with a dog.

"Then I noticed that the car had turned on — and I didn't see the dog — and then I saw the dog going back towards the car and then the car just sped off," she said.

She couldn't believe what she saw: the driver threw the ball and left while the dog chased after it.

"I was just blown away," said Baldo. "I mean I have a dog so, I mean, I can't even begin to understand why somebody would do that, especially in the middle of the night."

She could not get a close look at the car or the person inside, so she doesn't know for sure if the driver was the dog's owner.

She immediately drove over and the dog hitched a ride with her instead.

"The dog was super happy," she said. "I mean the dog came right up to me and jumped in the car and was like licking my face and was just so sweet."

Now the pup's new home is at Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control.

"I would assume that they're thinking if they take it to a safe neighborhood somebody will just find it and take it in and take care of the dog for them," said J.D. White, animal care supervisor.

This comes at a time when the shelter is packed, sadly with many other dogs like this one.

"We have a capacity for care of about 84 animals and we currently have 118," White said.

While the story behind the energetic female dog remains a mystery, Baldo said one thing is for certain.

"That dog deserves a loving home because all I could feel was that the dog was super grateful and loving."

For now the dog is under a stray hold. If its owners don't come to claim her, she'll be put up for adoption soon. The shelter is also waiving all adoptions fees this month so that all the animals may find a loving home.