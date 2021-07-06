Dog rescued from Cumberland River shore after falling down 30-foot embankment

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dog was rescued from the Cumberland River shore after she fell down a 30-foot embankment in Montgomery County. Rescuers think she had been stuck for at least two days.

On Tuesday morning, a passing boater noticed the dog and called the landowner to let them know there was a dog stranded on their shoreline. The dog was attached to a 10-foot cable lead which was entangled in rocks, causing the dog to be unable to free herself or move.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control officers were unable to reach the dog on foot due to the steep embankment and the location was not accessible from either side of the shoreline. So officers called in Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel and the Clarksville Fire Department for help.

An animal control officer was able to reach the dog after accompanying personnel on a fire and rescue boat. The officer calmed the dog, placed her on a control pole and safely removed her from the lead. The dog was then put on the boat and taken to the Liberty Park Boat Ramp before going to the shelter.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control Varana

The dog was scanned, but animal control said she did not have a microchip. She was found wearing a leather and cloth collar. She was dehydrated, had some minor bumps and scrapes but otherwise is healthy. The department has decided to call her "Varana," which means river.