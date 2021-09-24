Dog shot during search for Brentwood burglary suspects, one now in custody

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dog was shot during a manhunt for a burglary suspect in Brentwood.

Officers were in the area on Thursday responding to the report of a motor vehicle burglary when they learned the suspect was still in the area. A search was then conducted through the River Oaks neighborhood and police learned several vehicles were burglarized and a pet dog was shot. The dog, named Gus, was taken to a local veterinarian and is in stable condition.

The search caused Brentwood Academy to briefly go on lockdown. Residents in the 500 block of Grand Oaks were asked to shelter in place.

Kequan Lemeal Waller, 20, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon. He is facing charges of theft over $10,000 and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brentwood police said further charges are pending.

Brentwood police said it was believed two people were breaking into the vehicles, but a second suspect was not caught.