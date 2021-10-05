Watch
Dog still missing after owner was carjacked in Madison

Stitch is still missing after his owner was carjacked in Madison on Sunday.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 05, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search is on for a missing dog that was taken during a carjacking in Madison.

The carjacking was reported Sunday on Gallatin Pike. The victim says he was pulled from his Honda, and the suspect drove away with his two pet dogs in the back seat.

One has since been found, but Stitch is still missing.

Both pets were likely dumped after they were discovered in the backseat and Stitch still has not been found.

A police report has been filed. If you see the dog, contact Metro police at 615-862-8600 or message me and I’ll get with the owner.

