Dog, which stopped Nashville interstate traffic, saved by good samaritans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The morning commute can really slow to a crawl, but it's not usually for this reason. Sky 5 caught this video of a dog stopping interstate traffic on the Silliman Evans Bridge downtown Tuesday morning.

There were some good samaritans out there trying to help. In the video, you can see one woman trying to get the dog to the side of the interstate, away from the road.

"I saw that traffic was backed up," said Officer Edward Holden of the Metro Nashville Police Department. "I originally thought it was a traffic crash to be honest with you."

A woman ran over with a leash. Seeing the dog was comfortable with him, a man leaned over and placed the leash on the dog's collar.

"They had already gotten the dog onto the shoulder where he was safe," Holden said. "If not for the two people who had the dog, it might have got hit by a car."

Holden met the good samaritans on the bridge.

"I opened up the car and put the dog in there," he said. "He was fine. I put the windows down for him, gave him a little air. He was just walking back and forth."

The dog was taken to Metro Animal Care and Control. He has no collar tag or microchip.

"We encourage people, if their dog does go missing, to check our website," said Matthew Peters of MACC. "He wasn't hurt, was in good health. Seemed like he was being fed real well. It seems the owner was caring for it. We're hoping this owner does come through. We're hoping this extra exposure is a chance someone can hopefully come by and pick him up."