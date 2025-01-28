Dolly: An Original Musical announces world premiere production in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Global superstar Dolly Parton took the stage of the Fisher Center at Belmont on Tuesday, announcing that Dolly: An Original Musical will have its world premiere this summer at the center, before the production heads to Broadway in 2026.

The musical will play a four-week limited engagement with preview performances beginning on Friday, July 18, with a Friday, August 8 opening night.

“I am Tennessee born and raised, and Nashville has been my musical home for over 60 years," said Parton. "So, this is the right and perfect place to present the world premiere of my life story as a musical. Right here in Nashville, at the beautiful Belmont University’s Fisher Center.”

The musical will feature some of Parton's biggest hits, as well as new songs written especially for the musical.

Tickets start at $40 and are available now right here.

