Dolly Parton brings her songs to the symphony stage with multimedia concert series

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Country music legend Dolly Parton has a holiday movie coming to Netflix. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton is taking her legendary catalog in a new direction with Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony, a multimedia concert experience pairing her music with full symphony orchestras across the country.

The production blends orchestral arrangements, guest vocalists and on-screen appearances by Parton herself, guiding audiences through the stories behind some of her most iconic songs and the moments of her life that inspired them. New orchestrations are led by conductor and arranger David Hamilton, with performances designed to merge storytelling, visuals and live symphonic sound.

The concert features well-known hits such as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You,” alongside personal favorites and a previously unreleased song from Parton’s upcoming Broadway musical. The project is co-produced by Parton, Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing.

In a statement, Parton said the show reflects how deeply her songwriting is tied to her life’s journey, describing the music as “threads” that connect her stories, memories and experiences.

Upcoming performances

Threads: My Songs in Symphony will be performed in multiple cities in 2026, with dates including:

  • Denver, Colorado
    January 3–4, 2026 — Colorado Symphony Orchestra
    Boettcher Concert Hall
  • St. Louis, Missouri
    January 17–18, 2026 — St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
    Powell Hall
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
    January 23–25, 2026 — Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
    Cincinnati Music Hall
  • Louisville, Kentucky
    January 31, 2026 — Louisville Orchestra
    Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center
  • Portland, Oregon
    February 14–15, 2026 — Oregon Symphony
    Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
  • Nashville, Tennessee
    March 18–20, 2026 — Nashville Symphony
    Schermerhorn Symphony Center
  • Grand Rapids, Michigan
    March 20–21, 2026 — Grand Rapids Symphony
    DeVos Performance Hall
  • Phoenix, Arizona
    March 28, 2026 — Phoenix Symphony
    Arizona Financial Theatre
  • Naples, Florida
    April 7–11, 2026 — Naples Philharmonic
    Hayes Hall
  • Eugene, Oregon
    May 1, 2026 — Eugene Symphony
    Hult Center for the Performing Arts
  • Kansas City, Missouri
    May 15–17, 2026 — Kansas City Symphony Orchestra
    Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

The production features a rotating cast of guest vocalists and musicians, supported by a creative team experienced in both symphonic and theatrical performances.

Fans can sign up through the official Threads mailing list to receive updates on additional dates, ticket availability and future announcements related to the concert series.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

