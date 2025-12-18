Dolly Parton brings her songs to the symphony stage with multimedia concert series

Dolly Parton is taking her legendary catalog in a new direction with Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony, a multimedia concert experience pairing her music with full symphony orchestras across the country.

The production blends orchestral arrangements, guest vocalists and on-screen appearances by Parton herself, guiding audiences through the stories behind some of her most iconic songs and the moments of her life that inspired them. New orchestrations are led by conductor and arranger David Hamilton, with performances designed to merge storytelling, visuals and live symphonic sound.

The concert features well-known hits such as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You,” alongside personal favorites and a previously unreleased song from Parton’s upcoming Broadway musical. The project is co-produced by Parton, Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing.

In a statement, Parton said the show reflects how deeply her songwriting is tied to her life’s journey, describing the music as “threads” that connect her stories, memories and experiences.

Upcoming performances

Threads: My Songs in Symphony will be performed in multiple cities in 2026, with dates including:



Denver, Colorado

January 3–4, 2026 — Colorado Symphony Orchestra

Boettcher Concert Hall

January 17–18, 2026 — St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Powell Hall

January 23–25, 2026 — Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Cincinnati Music Hall

January 31, 2026 — Louisville Orchestra

Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center

February 14–15, 2026 — Oregon Symphony

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 18–20, 2026 — Nashville Symphony

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

March 20–21, 2026 — Grand Rapids Symphony

DeVos Performance Hall

March 28, 2026 — Phoenix Symphony

Arizona Financial Theatre

April 7–11, 2026 — Naples Philharmonic

Hayes Hall

May 1, 2026 — Eugene Symphony

Hult Center for the Performing Arts

May 15–17, 2026 — Kansas City Symphony Orchestra

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

The production features a rotating cast of guest vocalists and musicians, supported by a creative team experienced in both symphonic and theatrical performances.

Fans can sign up through the official Threads mailing list to receive updates on additional dates, ticket availability and future announcements related to the concert series.