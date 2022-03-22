Dolly Parton comic book biography sequel released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday, top independent publisher TidalWave Comics released a new 24-page sequel to its best-selling "Female Force: Dolly Parton" comic biography of the beloved Tennessee star.

The new sequel continues to tell Parton's story, focusing on her passion for giving back to a community that has given her so much.

The story was written by Michael Frizell with art by Ramon Salas, and it features a special cover by renowned comic book artist Joe Phillips.

"Revisiting Dolly Parton's story has been fun! I'm happy we had the opportunity — and the space — to talk about Dolly's philanthropy," said Frizell.

"Female Force" is TidalWave's comic book biography series centered on women's empowerment. It features prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians and activists.

Other profiles in the litany of comic biographies presented by the series include Tina Turner, Kamala Harris, Selena, Betty White, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem.

More information about TidalWave, the Female Force series and the new Dolly Parton sequel can be found at TidalWave Comics' website.