Dolly Parton exhibit celebrates six decades of her remarkable career and legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton's extraordinary life and legacy are taking center stage at a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

It'll trace key moments from Parton's six-decade career, from overcoming early rejections to becoming a global superstar. Fans can see handwritten lyrics, stage outfits, awards, and even the cassette recorder she used to write I Will Always Love You and Jolene.

"Being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame was one of the greatest moments of my life, and being able to have a personal exhibit for the fans that put me there is a very big deal to me,” said Dolly Parton. “This seeker is very proud and honored, and I hope you enjoy my journey. I will always love you.”

The exhibit opens May 20th and runs through September of next year. You can get in with a regular admission ticket here.

