Dolly Parton exhibit celebrates six decades of her remarkable career and legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton's extraordinary life and legacy are taking center stage at a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
It'll trace key moments from Parton's six-decade career, from overcoming early rejections to becoming a global superstar. Fans can see handwritten lyrics, stage outfits, awards, and even the cassette recorder she used to write I Will Always Love You and Jolene.
"Being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame was one of the greatest moments of my life, and being able to have a personal exhibit for the fans that put me there is a very big deal to me,” said Dolly Parton. “This seeker is very proud and honored, and I hope you enjoy my journey. I will always love you.”
The exhibit opens May 20th and runs through September of next year. You can get in with a regular admission ticket here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I believe there are angels who walk this earth, and without a doubt, Ms. Donna Neal is one of them. She saw the need for foster parents and never looked back. She is a great example of being the change you want to see in the world.
-Carrie Sharp