Dolly Parton partners with Reese Witherspoon for film adaption of 'Run, Rose, Run'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two of Tennessee's biggest stars have partnered together to put a new book onto the big screen.

Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon are working together to adapt Parton's book "Run, Rose, Run" into a film by Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine.

"Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage," Witherspoon said. "Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time."

"Her impact knows no bounds — as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all-around incredible human being — Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere," said Witherspoon.

"My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading 'Run, Rose, Run,' a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn't put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen," said Witherspoon.

Parton worked with James Patterson to write the book, which came out in March 2022. It is set in Nashville and centers around a woman coming to the city to create music, while hiding a deep secret that becomes her muse.

To accompany the book, Parton also released an album by the same name.

"I'm proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of 'Run, Rose, Run' from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team," Parton said.

A release date for the film wasn't immediately announced.