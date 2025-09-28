Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency due to health concerns

Dolly Parton has announced the rescheduling of her Las Vegas residency Dolly: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The six-show engagement, originally set for December 2025, was postponed due to health concerns. Now set for Septmeer 2026, this will mark her first extended Las Vegas run in over three decades.

The cancellation comes after Parton experienced health issues related to a kidney stone and subsequent infection, which led her doctor to advise against travel. In a video message shared with fans, she expressed her regret over missing the Dollywood attraction announcement event on September 17, 2025, and reassured her audience that she was recovering and looking forward to future engagements.

Parton explained that her doctors have advised her to undergo a series of procedures, referring to it as her "100,000-mile check-up," though she humorously noted, "it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!" She emphasized the importance of this time to ensure she can deliver the high-quality performance her fans expect.

Ticket holders for the postponed shows will receive further instructions via email regarding refunds and rescheduling options. Parton reassured her audience, stating, "Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."

