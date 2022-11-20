Dolly Parton releases new fragrance, Dolly: Smoky Mountain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2021, Dolly Parton launched her first fragrance, called Dolly: Scent From Above. Now, a new product in the line will be available in time for the holiday season.

The fragrance collection, called Dolly's Front Porch Collection, features four scents available at Walmart, and now includes Dolly: Smoky Mountain.

"I am so happy about the embrace we’ve had with our Scent From Above fragrance launch last year,” said Parton. “That success has allowed me to experiment with new scents and bring different, inspiring fragrances into the world with the Front Porch Collection, which includes my Smoky Mountain fragrance. Nothing gets me more excited than to create something that brings people joy. And with this year’s new products, I drew on many of the memories from my youth to deliver a collection that I believe is really special."

The company that makes Dolly's fragrances is called Scent Beauty. They have also produced products in collaboration with artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Kylie Minogue, CHER, and Whitney Houston, among others.