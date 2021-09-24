Dolly Parton, Smoky Mountain businesses donate to Humphreys County flood recovery efforts

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Through her Smoky Mountain businesses, Dolly Parton is donating money to help flood recovery in Middle Tennessee.

Parton said she felt compelled to help after seeing the damage in Humphreys County, which is also the home of her good friend Loretta Lynn. Lynn offered her support to the Smoky Mountain community after the 2016 wildfires and Parton is returning the favor.

"After the Sevier County wildfires in 2016, Loretta was one of the first who reached out to offer anything she could," Parton said. "It meant so much to me that Loretta—and so many folks—were ready to give in any way they could. This was just one small way I could help Loretta’s people for all they did to help my people."

Humphreys County was severely damaged by the floodwaters on August 21. Twenty people were killed, including Wayne Spears, the foreman of Lynn's ranch.

At Dollywood and Parton's other Pigeon Forge dinner show properties, a portion of ticket sales from October 2 and 3 will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.

Anyone interesting in donating to the organization can click here for more information.