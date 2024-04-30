Dolly Parton takes center stage at CMA Fest's Fan Fair X in June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get excited country music fans! Dolly is set to kick off CMA Fest's Fan Fair on Thursday, June 6!

Fan Fair X takes place inside the Music City Center and features panels, special performances and more! Doors open daily at 9:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Sunday, doors close at 4 p.m.

Dolly will also have an all access pop up experience every day, featuring merch and samples from her Good Lookin’ Cookin’ cookbook.

Fan Fair X will also welcome Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson throughout the weekend!

Hitting the acoustic Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM Thursday through Saturday and 11:00 AM-4:00 PM on Sunday are Abbie Callahan, Adam Mac, Andrew Swift, Ashley Ryan, Boomtown Saints, Cale Tyson, Camille Parker, Carson Wallace, Charly Reynolds, Conor Clemmons, Dillon James, Dzaki Sukarno, The Heels, Holdyn Barder, Ian Harrison, Jacquie Roar, Jarvis Redd, JD Shelburne, Jenny Teator, Kezia Gill, Lane Pittman, Leah Turner, Michael Warren, Nice Horse, Orlando Mendez, Remember Monday, Ryan Larkins, Sacha, Sasha McVeigh, Scoot Teasley, Taylor Moss, Taylor-Rae, Teigan Gayse, Valerie Ponzio, Veronique Medrano, Wade Forster, Wardel and Zach John King.

You can purchase Fan Fair tickets here.