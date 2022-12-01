Watch Now
Dolly Parton visits Kelly Clarkson on the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday

Posted at 9:32 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 22:32:21-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What happens when two legendary singers take the stage at the same time?

Find out Thursday, when Dolly Parton joins the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about everything from the lives Dolly's changed with her scholarships to the first time she heard Whitney Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You" (spoiler: it was the same time as the general public)!

Dolly and Kelly will also sing together, in a very special "Kellyoke" version of Dolly's famous hit "9 to 5."

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 3 p.m. CST on CBS.

