'Dolly? Taylor? C'mon!' What's next for Nashville's Fanny's House of Music?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second I walked around the corner and saw the front porch at Fanny's House of Music, I immediately knew what I would hear.

I'd hear some great stories mixed with laughter, fond memories and maybe even a little bit of sadness.

For 16 years, Leigh Maples and Pamela Cole have spearheaded this successful music store in the heart of Five Points.

Just how successful?

Well, it has caught the attention of a singer and songwriter who goes by the name of Taylor Swift. Yes, I know who Taylor Swift is. And Taylor Swift — knows about Fanny's.

"The kids loved her so much they would hug that poster," Cole said, while looking at a giant signed magazine cover in one of the rooms at Fanny's.

Now, Cole and Maples sit on that front porch — overlooking the neighborhood where they smile and wave to people walking by. Cole even jokes, hoping Taylor Swift or Dolly Parton call about something near and dear to their hearts.

"We decided that it was time to retire," Cole said.

"It's going to be hard to let go of it," Maples said.

They're selling the building. In order to retire, that's what they need to do. It's time for them to take care of their health, personal lives, and to embark on something new.

"It is our baby," Maples said.

"Amazing things have happened here," said an emotional Cole rocking back and forth. "I know for me it has been a dream — literally a dream come true."

The name Fanny's will leave with Cole and Maples. For these two friends who met at Belmont in 1982, they hope with the help of someone new, who has always dreamed of owning a music store one day, the legacy and love can be here to stay.

"Hoping that somebody can continue with that in this neighborhood would be great," Maples said.

"Dolly? Taylor? C'mon!" Cole joked.

Do you have a fond memory of Fanny's House of Music you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.