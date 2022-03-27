Dollywood closes ride in wake of accident at ICON Park in Florida

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the death of a 14-year-old boy at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, Dollywood's Drop Line tower ride has been temporarily closed.

The Drop Line is a 230 foot tall drop tower that exerts negative 3.2 Gs on its riders, reaching speeds of nearly 80 MPH. It was manufactured by the same company that made the Free Fall ride at ICON Park.

Wes Ramey, Public Relations Director for Dollywood, said the safety of the park's guests was top priority when making the decision to close the ride.

"We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time," Ramey said.

"Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer," said Ramey.

Any timelines or further information about the future of the ride are unknown at this time.