Dollywood Company confirms the acquisition of 211 Commerce Street in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Dollywood Company has confirmed that they've acquired 211 Commerce Street. This is a joint venture between Herschend Enterprises and Dolly.

At this time, The Dollywood Company can not disclose what the plans are for this piece of real estate, but they will be shared as information comes out.

“Since the pandemic, commercial real estate is becoming an opportunity,” Dolly said. “I strongly believe in the future of Nashville and feel this is a great investment.”

We will update as more information comes in.