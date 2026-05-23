Dollywood named America's favorite theme park for the fourth year in a row

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dollywood has been named Favorite Theme Park in the National Amusement Park Historical Association's 40th annual Amusement Park and Attractions Survey for the fourth consecutive year.

The honor comes from an organization whose members have visited an average of 110 parks worldwide, hitting a dozen each last year.

"Dollywood delivers on value, friendliness, and cleanliness," NAPHA noted — qualities the organization says keep guests coming back.

Disneyland in Anaheim took second place in the survey, while Knoebels Amusement Resort in Pennsylvania was voted Favorite Traditional Amusement Park.

The recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for the Tennessee park. Dollywood was Tripadvisor's No. 1 U.S. theme park in 2025, 2024 and 2022, and last year it earned three Golden Ticket Awards — Best Guest Experience, Best Kids' Area and Best Family Coaster. Forbes declared it the top park for customer service among American theme parks.

The accolades have continued into 2026, with Dollywood landing on Newsweek's lists of Greatest Workplaces for Women and America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level Employees. Dollywood Parks & Resorts also earned seven Top Workplaces Culture Excellence & Industry awards this year.

Visitors to the park now through June 7 can experience Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival, featuring more than a million blooms in giant mosaiculture flower sculptures, along with seasonal food from the park's culinary team. Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort and DreamMore Resort and Spa are hosting festival-themed activities, crafts and entertainment as part of the celebration.

Founded in 1978, NAPHA is dedicated to preserving and celebrating amusement parks — past, present and future — with members across the U.S., Europe and Asia, including hobbyists and industry insiders.

For information on Dollywood's 2026 season, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.

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