Dollywood opens for 2021 season

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dollywood opened the gates for its 2021 season today, with a full calendar of festivals planned this year.

The East Tennessee park held its annual opening for season pass holders and will open to the public tomorrow. This marks Dollywood's 36th season.

Namesake and owner Dolly Parton wasn't on hand for the opening, as she waits to receive both COVID vaccine doses.

"I wish I could be there for the opening, but the doctors said I need to wait until after I’ve had the second dose of the vaccine," the legendary star said. "This season looks bright, and I just know families are going to love making a lot of great memories this year."

Visitors will find extended hours at the park and a variety of seasonal festivals scheduled throughout the year.

COVID-19 precautions remain in place, including limited capacity. Season pass holders and general admission guests must reserve their visits ahead of time. Masks are required for those over 2 years old.

Season passes are available at a special rate now through March 14.