Dollywood's Splash Country wins aquatic safety award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dollywood's award-winning waterpark Splash Country has won another Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award.

The award, presented by international aquatic safety and risk management consultants Jeff Ellis & Associates, Inc., "demonstrates the aquatic facility consistently exceeds industry standards in risk management," according to a statement from Dollywood.

Only the top 10 percent of Ellis & Associates clients receive the Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award each year.

Dollywood's Splash Country recruits, trains and staffs lifeguards for the water park and the Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa.

The Ellis & Associates International Aquatic Safety Awards are presented annually based on the results of unannounced safety audits which happen randomly throughout the year.

Video surveillance of lifeguards watching over their "Zone of Protection" areas are used in these evaluations, as well as basic life support and rescue skills. Some of these skills are tested through simulated emergencies that measure how effective the established emergency plans are for each client.

“We have high expectations of our guards. They’re required to attend in-service trainings every week so they can stay sharp on their skills, and we conduct internal audits to be sure we’re always prepared. We’re proud when others recognize how well-equipped our team is. Having the best lifeguards in the industry translates into a fun and safe environment our guests appreciate," said Jason Boothe, Vice President of Park Operations for Dollywood.