Man arrested for breaking window during domestic dispute at downtown Nashville hotel

Those who saw a gaping hole in the Omni Hotel on Memorial Day weekend 2025 snapped a photo and submitted it to reporter Nick Beres.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Employees said a domestic dispute broke the glass of a high-rise hotel in downtown Nashville during Memorial Day weekend.

The incident happened at the Omni Hotel in downtown, located at Rep. John Lewis Way South.

A marketing spokesperson said on X/Twitter that no one was hurt. The suspect Jason L. O'Donnell was arrested for domestic assault, according to a police affidavit.

The affidavit stated this happened on the 21st floor of the hotel and shattered the double-pane hotel window. Police were first called in response to a large object thrown from a window. When they arrived, police said a female victim told them they had been in a verbal altercation.

That escalated into O'Donnell throwing a pillow at her and then throwing a large object toward the window, according to the affidavit. The object ended up being a table, the affidavit stated.

Damage is estimated between $20 and $30,000, hotel staff told police. O'Donnell was intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said.

