Domestic Situation Leads To Officer-Involved Shooting In Humphreys Co.
JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting in Humphreys County, in which the suspect was injured ans sent to the hospital.
It happened at 533 Carmen Road in New Johnsonville where officers found, a man with a firearm.
The interaction resulted in at least one officer discharging his/her gun, hitting the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
New Johnsonville Police officers and Humphreys County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a domestic call when the shooting happened.
TBI Special Agents will gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence as part of this ongoing investigation. Throughout the process, Agents will submit investigative findings to the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.