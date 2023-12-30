Watch Now
Donate a Christmas tree, help an elephant!

The Elephant Sanctuary
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 11:58:38-05

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every year, The Elephant Sanctuary collects Christmas trees to help supplement the elephants' winter diets.

Trees can be delivered to the Elephant Discovery Center at 27 East Main Street, Hohenwald, TN 38462. The last day to donate is Jan. 20, and the trees must be free of all tinsel and decorations before they are dropped off. The limit is five trees per household.

The Elephant Sanctuary is the nation’s largest natural-habitat refuge developed specifically for Asian and African elephants. It is located on 3,060 acres in Hohenwald, Tennessee, and it is currently home to 12 elephant residents.

The elephant habitats are closed to the public, so if you drop off a tree you will not see them, according to the release. If you have any questions, you can call (931) 796-6500.


