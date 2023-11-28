Donate a toy, clothing item at Sam's Place, Sam's Sports Grill for foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sam's Place and Sam's Sports Grill have collections boxes set up at the front of their stores from now until Dec. 10 for their annual Holiday Toy and Clothes Drive to benefit foster children.

This year, the donations go to Love From Music City, a local non-profit which helps foster children and orphans around the world.

All you have to do to donate is place a brand new toy or clothing item for children — newborns all the way to age 18 — in one of the boxes.

As an added incentive this year, Sam's Place and Sam's Sports Grill are offering $5 Sam's gift cards to every person who donates.

"The Holiday Toy & Clothes Drive has become an important tradition for Sam's, and it reflects our commitment to supporting the communities that have supported us throughout the year. We're particularly excited about the gift card incentive, as it not only encourages our customers to participate but also allows us to give back to them," said Sam Sanchez, owner of Sam's Place and Sam's Sports Grill.

To learn more about this tradition, you can visit Sam's Place online.