Donate a toy, get free admission to the Nashville Zoo this weekend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend if you bring a toy to the Nashville Zoo, you can get free admission!

The toys will be part of the Metro Police Department's Christmas Basket Program, when officers give toys out to more than 300 families on Christmas Eve.

Families can get up to two free tickets when they bring new toys to the Zoo on Saturday and Sunday.

To make it easy for families to donate, Metro Police officers will be in the Zoo's parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a cart full of toys and stuffed animals people can buy before heading into the zoo to donate.

Toys must be new, unwrapped, and designed for children 12 and younger.

If you do not have time to enjoy the zoo but still want to participate, you can drop off a toy and get a complimentary ticket that can be used any time up to May next year.

Children are also invited to drop off their letters for Santa this weekend so the officers can deliver them to the North Pole!

