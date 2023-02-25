Donate to American Heart Association and take a spin class at CycleBar Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You can finish American Heart Month strong by donating to the American Heart Association while doing something that is good for your own heart.

Sign up for the 10:30 a.m. CycleBar CycleGives class and come with a donation of your choice to help with heart disease research and awareness. The free class is happening at the West Nashville location off of Charlotte Avenue.

According to the American Heart Association, adults should be getting at least two and a half hours of aerobic exercise a week and twice a week add resistance or weight training to your routine. The more the better to improve blood flow, your cholesterol, and make your heart stronger.

Meharry Medical student and spin instructor for the class, Elissa Corsino, said cycling is perfect for a healthier heart because it's a full-body workout.

"80 percent of Americans actually aren't active enough, as active as they would recommend that you are. Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, so being active, using your cardiovascular abilities and pushing your cardiovascular health is actually incredibly important," Corsino.

CycleBar Music City owner, Trish Spivey said spin at CycleBar is something you don't want to miss out on. People of all experience levels can come. Cycle shoes are included, and it is 45 minutes of a great workout.

"If you've never done an indoor cycling class at CycleBar, it's more than just a workout. We have lighting effects and an amazing sound system. We keep the lights low so it's a no judgement zone. But everything comes together to essentially take you on journey throughout the ride and it's more than a workout, it's an experience," said Spivey.

Go to cyclebar.com and choose the WestNash location to sign up for the class, pick your bike, and get your heart pumping.