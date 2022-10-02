Donation scams expected to increase amid Hurricane Ian relief efforts

In times of disaster, the Volunteer State lives up to its name.

"Our people in Tennessee — we're always looking for ways to give back," said Director of Marketing and Communications for the Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY, Lorneth Peters.

Following Hurricane Ian, generous donors are looking for ways to give back, but the Better Business Bureau encourages you to do your homework first. With millions of dollars flowing towards disaster relief, scammers are hoping to capitalize on the opportunity.

"Don't be moved by your feelings, by trigger words such as 'give now; do this now,'" Peters said.

She said the BBB sees scams increase more than 50% on the heels of disasters like Ian.

"Scammers' number one job is to get your money; that's their number one job," said Peters. "So, every time there's a disaster, if there's something happening in the world that will somewhat pull on your heartstrings, scammers are there, ready."

Donation scams come in all different forms like texts, phone calls, emails, on social media and crowdfunding websites. But there are some things you can do to check if where you're donating is legitimate

"Type in that nonprofit's name in Google and 'scam' behind it, and see what shows up," said Peters. "If nothing is showing up, that's also a red flag. They have not been around long enough to be vetted and to be deemed credible."

If an organization forces you to donate with cash or a gift card, chances are it's a scam.

If you feel you've been the victim of a scam, Peters says to report it to the BBB immediately.

For a list of BBB vetted charities where you can give back, visit give.org.