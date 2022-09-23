Donations pour in for victims of Bellevue apartment fire that affected 16 units

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It was a two-alarm apartment fire that destroyed 16 units and thankfully, no human lives were lost but two cats didn't make it out.

These families escaped with their lives at Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartments, but their belongings were destroyed. Since then, the community has stepped in to help with donations. The fire department fought the blaze for four hours.

Faith Crowe can't believe all it took was a vision and a Facebook post to make all of this happen.

Crowe lives in the Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartments and felt it in her heart to help.

She went to the leasing office and asked the apartment manager about donations.

"He was like, 'So your the only person to come in and ask, so, if you can pull it off, Friday would be cool.' And I was like, I can surely try."

Crowe says she went to Facebook.

"I posted in the Bellevue groups and on Facebook and have people share it. Went to the school and they made the announcement."

It took no time for the word to spread and donations came pouring in.

"A flood, the tornadoes we had last year. So, we have different tragedies that come in, touch somebody really near to my home, so I had to help," said Gerald Odom, who dropped off donations.

Even local businesses offered to help.

Melissa Raber with Stonetree Mulch, Gravel and more says her shop became a donation drop location.

"We filled the trailer with all the donations we received yesterday. And they clearly collected a whole bunch of other donations today as well. 16

Crowe says she can't believe one simple post can bring out the hearts of many.

"It's so great," said Crowe, "It's so great. It feels really good."

All 16 families have a new place to stay either at the current apartment complex or somewhere else.