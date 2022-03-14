Donations requested after Clarksville apartment complex fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight families wonder what's next after a fire in their Clarksville apartment complex. It's the third major fire on this property in about seven years.

"We were out on the town together, safe. Thank God for that," said resident Rodney Northington. "When I came and looked in the house, everything was gone. Everything gone."

For three years, Northington and his family have lived at the Avondale Park Apartments in Clarksville. After a fire Saturday night, Northington's family is one of the eight families now waiting to hear what comes next. Now others in his city have told him something he finds alarming.

"They told me that there have been several fires here," said Northington.

In 2015, a building of the Avondale Park Apartments caught fire. Several residents jumped from the second floor to escape. Fire officials believed the fire was started by someone cooking.

Then in 2018, there was another fire in the Avondale Park Apartments. This time fire crews said it was started by a child playing with a candle.

The three fires happened in three neighboring buildings.

Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire over the weekend.

In the meantime, property manager Denelle Brooks and resident Candace Felton are making a list of clothes and shoes that are needed for those displaced.

"We need all sizes for women, kids, and men," said Brooks.

The women have put together a GoFundMe page for residents like Northington.

"We need to come together," said Felton. "We're a big family here, and we have to take care of each other."

"People do the best they can do to get back on their feet," said Northington. "Everybody keep your head up."

Brooks and Felton's list of needs for residents includes women and men's clothes and shoes of all sizes, blankets, children's toys, jackets for all ages, tooth brushes, tooth paste, body wash, hair care items of all kinds, and diapers. Brooks and Felton request these items be sent to 1351 Avondale Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040. They've also set up a GoFundMe page for residents here.