Donelson business to give away hundreds of Easter dinners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the third year in a row, Donelson Cafe and Catering is putting the community first on Easter Sunday at the FiftyForward senior center.

Last year the business served almost 300 people, and in 2020 it served more than 250. The concept began during the pandemic when there was a need to help out during such a difficult time for many.

Giving away meals isn’t new for the owners of Donelson Cafe and Catering; they’ve given out hundreds of meals during Thanksgiving in the past.

Sunday's Easter dinners will be handed out during a two hour window between 11a.m. and 1 p.m. at FiftyForward’s parking lot on Donelson Pike.

The meals will consist of ham, potato salad, baked beans and coconut cake. If you have a friend, co-worker or neighbor also in need, you’re encouraged to take an extra for them. So far, 500 meals have been prepared.

It's all made possible through donations. You can find ways to donate here.