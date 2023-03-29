Donelson church holds prayer vigil for school shooting victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As people grieve after the deadly shooting at The Covenant School, many are turning to churches and prayer for comfort.

The Donelson Fellowship held a prayer vigil Tuesday night, and opened its sanctuary to people across the city to help them heal.

The lead pastor at the church, Tommy Swindol, said the event came together in just a matter of hours. He felt it was important to offer an in-person service as the community continues to come to terms with the tragedy.

"I think our city is very resilient during things like this, and we care for each other well," said Swindol.

The vigil featured music, and prayers for the six victims of the shooting, as well as the shooter.

The church also offered resources to people to help them talk to their children about the shooting. Church leaders also offered counseling services for those who need it.

Participants said during a difficult time, it was important for people to have an opportunity to come together.

"It gets depressing, and you can start to feel hopeless," said Rhonda Paul. "I hope we can bring hope into their lives and help them heal a little bit."

"We are very busy in our lives, but when it matters, we are going to be there for people who need it," added Pedro Garcia, the Outreach Director at the church.

The city of Mt. Juliet also hosted a prayer vigil Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the city of Nashville will hold a candlelight vigil at Public Square Park at 5:30 p.m. Mayor John Cooper, Metro Police Chief John Drake and other city leaders are expected to attend.