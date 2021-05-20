Donelson group giving awards to recognize neighbors' good deeds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Donelson non-profit is hoping to bring the community together by recognizing neighbors who do good deeds.

HIP Donelson was created out of the Facebook group with the same name, and for years has operated as a non-profit organization in the community. Last year, the group brought back the Caught Being HIP award, which was first created in 2012. The award is given four times a year and recognizes people who are helping their neighbors.

"The first thing people see is the negativity, and we didn't want that," HIP Donelson President Daryl Woods said.

Neighbors can be nominated for the award, and winners get gift cards and a decorated yard.

"We try and make sure that they know before hand that some one is coming to their yard to decorate it," Woods said with a laugh.

Woods said the award's 2020 return was a way to help the community stay together.

"It helps remind us that there is good in the neighborhoods. I mean every one wants potholes fixed, everyone needs sidewalks, but there's still ways to connect us as neighbors and remind us that humanity is important and being neighborly is very important," he said. "It makes me very happy to live in Donelson."