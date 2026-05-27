Donelson nonprofit launches Knoblin Fest, a new music and arts festival coming October 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends of Donelson, a local nonprofit, is launching Knoblin Fest, an annual music and arts festival scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Donelson Plaza in Nashville.

The festival is named after the Knoblin, a legendary goblin said to inhabit Todd's Knob — the large hill behind Donelson Plaza. The term "Knoblin" was coined over generations as a mashup of the words "knob" and "goblin." Co-founders Michele Mazzu and Maggie Sidlinger discovered tales of the Knoblin while researching local history and chose it as the theme for the early October event.

"It's about imagination," Mazzu said. "And neighbors having fun together. Donelson is full of friendly people and small businesses that deserve to be celebrated, and Knoblin Fest is an opportunity to shine a light on our part of Music City."

Planned activities include live music, costume contests for pets, children, and adults, arts activities, an art show, and a large marketplace of booths. Organizers are currently seeking performers, merchants, volunteers, and committee members.

Sidlinger said early interest in the festival has been encouraging.

"We are planning lots of live music, costume contests for pets, children, and adults, arts activities, an art show, a large marketplace of booths, and more and we are ready to add folks to committees and start booking music and merchants," Sidlinger said.

Friends of Donelson is an inclusive coalition of Donelson organizations, businesses, and neighbors working together to coordinate and promote unified community events and support.

For more information about Knoblin Fest or to get involved as a performer, merchant, volunteer, or sponsor, visit KnoblinFest.com or email info@KnoblinFest.com.