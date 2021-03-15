Menu

"Donor Madness" blood drive starts this week

Blood Assurance
Blood Assurance holding "Donor Madness" drive
Posted at 10:00 PM, Mar 14, 2021
2021-03-14 23:00:58-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a critical need for blood donations, Blood Assurance is hosting its "Donor Madness" later this week.

The event will take place March 18 through April 5. Donors can go to any of Blood Assurance's mobile donation sites. The non-profit hopes to collect 6,500 units of blood, platelets and plasma, referencing a nationwide shortage.

"The blood supply is in the hands of the community," Blood Assurance CEO J.B. Gaskins said. "We cannot support our local hospitals without volunteer donor. It takes over 300 donors every single day to meet our current demand."

Blood Assurance will give away a series of prizes during the drive, including gift cards to Starbucks and Academy Sports. Everyone who donates will be entered to win one of 15 grand prize gift cards to Top Golf, worth $500 each.

Donors 17 years and older can schedule an appointment here. COVID-19 safety precautions are in place, including a mask requirement.

