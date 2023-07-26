'Don't do it': Franklin police ask suicidal man to drop gun before shooting him

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Franklin Police Department officers backed away down an apartment hallway seconds before a suicidal man hiding behind a pillow aimed a gun at them.

Franklin officials said the incident derived after a woman called police about her ex-boyfriend. She told authorities her ex-boyfriend had threatened to die by suicide during a FaceTime conversation with her. When officers arrived at the scene for a welfare check, the man later identified as Steven Lawrence Tropia eventually left his apartment with a handgun pointed at three officers. Tropia later died at the hostpial. The shooting happened July 24.

"I know you're upset but I want you to be safe," officer Brigham Van Hook said.

"You don't care," Tropia said.

Sirens wailed in the background during this exchange.

Police repeatedly ask if Tropia if he was still there after silence through the door. They heard the latch and Tropia, exiting his apartment and reminded him to come out unarmed. Tropia previously told police he didn't care if he lived or died.

"He's got the gun, he's got the gun," officers exclaimed in the bodyworn video.

"Steven, put the gun down," Van Hook.

"Don't do it," another officer said.

Officers then shot Tropia and then rendered aid. Franklin Police Department Chief Deborah Faulkner said officers had talked to him 15 minutes through the door before the shooting.

"Seeing the gun pointed at him, they responded in self-defense," Faulkner said.

Van Hook is now on administrate leave per the FPD policy. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still looking into the case. This is the first time an officer was involved in a shooting in Franklin in more than 10 years.