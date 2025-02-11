Don't have a ticket to the SEC Tournament? Have a ball at the Party in the Park!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The SEC Tournament is returning to Music City from March 12 through 16, and you don't need a ticket to a game to cash in on all the fun!
From March 14 to 15, you can head out to the free SEC Party in the Park right next to Bridgestone Arena.
There will be live music, food trucks, family-friendly games and a video screen to watch the games!
The party tips off at 10 a.m. and festivities will end at around 7:30 p.m. each day.
Here's a look at the schedule for Friday and Saturday.
Friday, March 14
10 a.m.: Music City Walk of Fame Park Event Site Opens
10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: DJ Rideout
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: SanRafaelBand
12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Watch Party for Games 9 and 10
4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: The Woods
6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Watch Party for Games 11 and 12
10:30 p.m.: Park Activities Conclude
Saturday, March 15
10 a.m.: Music City Walk of Fame Park Event Site Opens
10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: DJ Case Bloom
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: The Nashville Soul Experience
12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Watch Party for Games 13 and 14
4:30 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.: Joe West Band
5:40 to 6 p.m.: Set change/DJ Case Bloom
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Runaway June
7:30 p.m.: Park Activities Conclude
You can also find the full men's tournament schedule here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
