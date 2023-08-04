Watch Now
News

Actions

Don't know who to vote for? The final Nashville mayoral debate could help you decide

Nashville downtown night
WTVF
File photo - downtown Nashville
Nashville downtown night
Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 14:35:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a crowded race for Nashville's top job. More than a dozen candidates competed to be Nashville's next mayor. But on Thursday voters narrowed the pool down to two.

Councilman Freddie O'Connell and conservative Alice Rolli will face off in a run-off election next month. Before that, they will face off in our fourth and final mayoral debate. During the summer, NewsChannel 5 — along with our partners at The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College, and Belmont University — hosted a series of debates leading up to the Aug. 3 election.

Our final debate will take place at Belmont University on Thursday, Aug 24, at 6:30 p.m.

NewsChannel 5's Rhori Johnston and The Tennesseean's opinion and engagement editor David Plazas will moderate the hour-long debate. Our debates are free to attend, but you will need a ticket to get in.

NewsChannel 5 will show the debate live on TV, our streaming platforms, and social media for those who cannot attend in person.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School