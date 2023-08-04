Don't know who to vote for? The final Nashville mayoral debate could help you decide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a crowded race for Nashville's top job. More than a dozen candidates competed to be Nashville's next mayor. But on Thursday voters narrowed the pool down to two.

Councilman Freddie O'Connell and conservative Alice Rolli will face off in a run-off election next month. Before that, they will face off in our fourth and final mayoral debate. During the summer, NewsChannel 5 — along with our partners at The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College, and Belmont University — hosted a series of debates leading up to the Aug. 3 election.

Our final debate will take place at Belmont University on Thursday, Aug 24, at 6:30 p.m.

NewsChannel 5's Rhori Johnston and The Tennesseean's opinion and engagement editor David Plazas will moderate the hour-long debate. Our debates are free to attend, but you will need a ticket to get in.

NewsChannel 5 will show the debate live on TV, our streaming platforms, and social media for those who cannot attend in person.