Don't let this week be 'boaring', swine and dine at the Bacon & Barrel festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bacon and spirit lovers alike should listen up for this one! On November 9, restaurants from around the world will gather at the Loveless Barn for a pig-tastic time!

Tickets to the Bacon & Barrel Festival are $55. With your purchase you will get unlimited samples of bacon-themed dishes, 15 whiskey samples, music, photo ops and more!

The festival runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with proceeds benefitting TennGreen, the state's oldest land conservancy!

If you were thinking of bringing a little one, you're going to have to find a sitter as this event is strictly 21+. Pups, aside from service animals are not allowed as well.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online.

Are we missing an event in your area? Let us know by filling out our community calendar form! All submitted events must be approved, which will generally happen within one business day.