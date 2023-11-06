Don't let this week be 'boaring', swine and dine at the Bacon & Barrel festival

Watch Now
Posted at 8:00 AM, Nov 06, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bacon and spirit lovers alike should listen up for this one! On November 9, restaurants from around the world will gather at the Loveless Barn for a pig-tastic time!

Tickets to the Bacon & Barrel Festival are $55. With your purchase you will get unlimited samples of bacon-themed dishes, 15 whiskey samples, music, photo ops and more!

The festival runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with proceeds benefitting TennGreen, the state's oldest land conservancy!

If you were thinking of bringing a little one, you're going to have to find a sitter as this event is strictly 21+. Pups, aside from service animals are not allowed as well.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online.

