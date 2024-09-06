Don't miss out on all the fall fun at Honeysuckle Hill Farm!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bring the family to celebrate fall this season at Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Springfield with dozens of activities and events!

The farm will be open from September 21 - October 31.

Activities include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple cannon, pumpkin cannon, swings, and more.

This year's events include Hometown Hero Day for first responders on September 28, magic shows, and trick-or-treating on October 26.

Families can spend the entire day or get season tickets. Click on the player to hear more about what owner Justin Yates said is planned for the farm this fall.

