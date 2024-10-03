Don't miss out on all the fun Nashville Oktoberfest has to offer!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oktoberfest is finally here!

From Thursday, October 3 through Sunday, October 7, Nashville's annual Oktoberfest will take over 10 blocks in Germantown!

You can enjoy great food, beer and plenty of activities! Thinking of heading on down? We've got you covered.

What kind of events are going on?

For $35 you can take part in a Stein Holding Competition! There are three contests on Friday and Saturday, followed by one on Sunday. You can register for a specific timeframe by clicking here!

Also for $35, there will be a Brat Eating Contest! You will get two full loaded brats and an ice cold beer to wash it down. There are also three contests on Friday and Saturday, followed by one on Sunday.

Love puppies? Take part in the pup parade on Saturday for just $25. All dogs are invited to participate!

Want more animals? Watch the Dachshund Derby at the South End of Bicentennial!

Looking for more drinks? Nashville Oktoberfest's Exclusive Whiskey Tasting Event will have sessions on Saturday at 5 p.m., and 7 p.m., as well as October 6th at 2 p.m.

How much does it cost to attend Oktoberfest?

General admission is $10! Children age 3 and under get in for free!

Where can I park?

Street parking is available around Germantown, but there are no dedicated parking lots.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes!

Will there be live music?

OF COURSE! Make sure to head on over to the stages to hear Chill Pill, Alex Shor, Strollin Joe, Fly2k or the Oompah-Calypse Oktoberfest Band.

