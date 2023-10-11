Watch Now
'Don't negotiate with evil': Tennessee's top leaders condemn Hamas after Israel declares war

Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 12:02:21-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As war rages in the Middle East, Tennessee's highest leaders in the General Assembly have written a proclamation, condemning the terrorist group Hamas for attacking Israel.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton issued the writing on Wednesday when they explained that people in Tennessee supported those in Israel.

"The invasion of Israel by Hamas was illegal, immoral and unconscionable," McNally said. "This unprovoked, unprecedented and murderous attack on our greatest ally and the only true democracy in the Middle East was not merely an act of terror. It was an act of war. We stand unequivocally and without hesitation with the state of Israel in this time of great tragedy."

The proclamation was issued on behalf of members of both House and Senate members.

"I am a strong supporter of the Nation of Israel and stand with them every single day. The heinous attack from the terrorist group Hamas, the extremists that funded it, as well as those that celebrate it — are evil,” said Speaker Sexton. "You do not negotiate with evil — you defeat evil, and I fully support Israel’s use of force and any military action they need to take to eradicate terrorists like Hamas."

The legislature is currently out of session. Lawmakers return to the capital in early January 2024.

