Don't sleep on the opportunity to get your child's bedtime routine back on track ahead of a new school year!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With this summer heat, it's hard to believe some schools are back in session this week, which means earlier bed times and alarm clocks!

We know resetting the sleep routine is tough.

That's why NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp stopped by Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to get some pro tips from a pediatrician.

Dr. Lana Boursoulian told us that elementary aged kids need 10 to 12 hours a sleep at night. For middle and high schoolers, 8 to 10 hours will do.

To achieve that, Dr. Boursoulian says to start a bedtime routine 60 minutes before "lights out."

"Kids like routines so try to schedule a bedtime routine, at least 60 minutes before going to sleep. For younger ones, consider doing a visual schedule and a reward chart. For older ones, try to engage them, try to get them to put the timer on their phone, try to put electronic devices away if you can."

Dr. Boursoulian says keeping devices out of the bedroom is best, but if you must connect to something before falling asleep, stick with calming music or a podcast, and keep your eyes off the screen.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.