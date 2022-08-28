Don't stop, be leavin': Frontier Airlines expands Nashville nonstop flight options, lowers fares to promote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frontier Airlines, known for its low-fare flight options, has announced a launch of new nonstop service options out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. One of these is a direct flight to Nashville. It will launch in January 2023.

The direct flight to Nashville service will be offered three times every week, except through mid-February, when it will be less frequent.

This expansion will mean Frontier will serve a total of five destinations from Nashville International Airport. In celebration, Frontier says, it will be offering fares between Nashville and Phoenix for as low as $89. But this value is only guaranteed if flights are booked before August 31.

“This major expansion of service provides exciting new nonstop options to Phoenix for consumers in a variety of markets across the country, including Nashville,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “Phoenix is one of the most desirable leisure destinations in the southwestern U.S. and we are pleased to now offer Nashville-area consumers nonstop service via Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

