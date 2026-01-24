DoorDash temporarily suspends operations in Nashville in response to Winter Storm Fern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — DoorDash is temporarily suspending its operations in Nashville in response to Winter Storm Fern.

“Due to hazardous conditions, including snow and ice brought by this unprecedented winter storm, we’ve activated our Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspended operations in Nashville,” said DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg. “We encourage everyone in affected areas to follow local guidance and take necessary precautions, and we will resume operations as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and say they will closely monitor the conditions on the ground, guidance from local officials, and will communicate additional changes.

